Art studio for people with mental illness holds auction to stay open
CTV Winnipeg
Published Saturday, April 29, 2017 12:44PM CST
A Winnipeg art studio that helps empower those living with mental health issues made a final fundraising push Friday night in an effort to keep its doors open.
Artbeat Studio held an art auction at the Graffiti Gallery Friday night, hoping to reach its fundraising goal of $150,000.
The studio began a fundraising campaign in January after losing a $100,000 grant from the federal government.
Since then, the studio has raised 89 per cent of its goal amount.
The goal Friday was to raise that last 11 percent.
"If we don't push through to the 100 per cent, our programs could be affected. We won’t close tomorrow, we won’t lock the doors tomorrow, but our programs down the road might be affected," said founder Nigel Bart.
Artbeat is still figuring out if they reached their fundraising goal on Saturday, but Bart said it looks “positive."
With files from Cameron MacLean
