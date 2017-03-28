Featured
Attempted murder charges laid in Norway House stabbing
A 20-year-old man was stabbed multiple times and suffered serious injuries, police said. (File Image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, March 28, 2017 11:56AM CST
Two people face a slew of murder and assault charges after police said a man was attacked with a knife in a Norway House, Man. home.
Police said they responded to a report of a stabbing just before 7 a.m. on March 23. Two people reportedly entered the home and attacked someone inside.
A 20-year-old man was stabbed multiple times and suffered serious injuries, police said. He was taken to hospital and later flown to Winnipeg in serious condition.
Police said Sheldon Elliot Folster, 25, and Aaron Wesley Folster, 23, both from Norway House Cree Nation, were charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, aggravated assault, breaking and entering, and several probation order violations.
They both remain in custody.
An investigation is ongoing.
