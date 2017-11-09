

CTV Winnipeg





Health Canada has issued a recall of pink and grey infant and toddler jackets in conjunction with the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, The Genuine Canadian Corporation and OshKosh B’gosh.

The Baby B’gosh quilted hooded jackets, sold in pink and grey, have a front button enclosure that presents a potential choking hazard, as the snaps may become detached. Health Canada said there has been one report of the snaps coming off in Canada, and three in the US. No injuries have been reported.

A list if affected styles can be found on Health Canada’s website.

Consumers are advised to stop using the jackets, which are eligible for a full refund from Carter’s OshKosh stores.