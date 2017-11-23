

CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba’s Consumer Protection Office is advising people to do their homework before handing over financial information when shopping online.

Just ahead of Black Friday, the office has shared some tips for anyone looking to make an online purchase.

It says to check for signs a site is secure, including an icon of a locked lock either at the bottom of the screen or in the address bar of a web browser, and that the website url starts with https://, as the ‘s’ indicates a secure site.

It also suggests shoppers do research on an online retailer, either by searching online or by contacting the Better Business Bureau and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

The office says if you’re using an auction site that connects you to individual sellers, like eBay, you should make sure to check the seller’s reviews and know the rules of the auction.

It also reminds people who encounter problems when shopping online that there is some protection legislated in Manitoba.

You can find more information on the office’s website.