The Bear Clan Patrol is expanding to Selkirk next month in an effort to keep the community safe.

Wendy Pichor-Chartrand is the chair of the Ikwe Oodena Women’s Council, the group leading the Selkirk chapter of the Bear Clan. She said she’s witnessed drugs become more prevalent in her community over the last 10 years, and the drugs being used are more powerful.

“Unfortunately, my two sons have lost friends to drugs and I have lost friends to drugs,” Wendy Pichor-Chartrand said. “We have people who are not feeling safe walking the streets of Selkirk.”

The Selkirk chapter of Bear Clan is holding a meeting June 6 at the Lord Selkirk Comprehensive High School Theatre. Pichor-Chartrand hopes community members will come to learn about what the Bear Clan plans to do and offer suggestions for how the Bear Clan could operate in Selkirk.

The meet-and-greet will also be an opportunity for community members to sign up to volunteer to either be part of the patrols or be a part of the community council.