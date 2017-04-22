

CTV Winnipeg





Even the bears were enjoying the warm weather earlier this week.

Employees at Clear Lake Golf Course spotted a momma bear and her cubs up in a tree on Wednesday.

“I was kind of shocked, it was fascinating,” said Josh Zaporzan, an employee at the golf course. “I’ve never seen anything quite like that with the bears being up in the tree like that.”

The employees were in a vehicle at the time, so they weren’t worried about the bears chasing them, Josh said.

Staff said it’s pretty normal for wildlife to roam around or near the golf course, and staff always remind people to watch out for them while golfing.