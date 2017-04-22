Featured
Bears spotted up a tree at Clear Lake Golf Course
Employees at Clear Lake Golf Course spotted a momma bear and her cubs up in a tree on Wednesday. (Source: Clear Lake Golf Course)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Saturday, April 22, 2017 9:53AM CST
Even the bears were enjoying the warm weather earlier this week.
Employees at Clear Lake Golf Course spotted a momma bear and her cubs up in a tree on Wednesday.
“I was kind of shocked, it was fascinating,” said Josh Zaporzan, an employee at the golf course. “I’ve never seen anything quite like that with the bears being up in the tree like that.”
The bears are out and waiting for the golf course to open! #ClearLake @ParksCanada #BearSighting #Bears pic.twitter.com/vvjiMjrUr2— Clear Lake GC (@ClearLakeGC) April 20, 2017
The employees were in a vehicle at the time, so they weren’t worried about the bears chasing them, Josh said.
Staff said it’s pretty normal for wildlife to roam around or near the golf course, and staff always remind people to watch out for them while golfing.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- City handing out free compost for Earth Day
- Miss Vickie's recalls jalapeno-flavoured chips due to possible salmonella
- Wet, snowy morning in Winnipeg as cold stretch settles in
- Bears spotted up a tree at Clear Lake Golf Course
- Food trucks being forced to eat the costs of city mandated fire inspections