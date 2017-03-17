

CTV Winnipeg





Bell MTS launched in Manitoba today with the company activating a province-wide investment and innovation plan.

The sale of MTS is complete with Bell taking over the former crown corporation turned private company.

The $3.9 billion dollar takeover gives Bell over 700-thousand new customers.

Bell is promising to spend $1-billion to improve broadband services throughout the province.

As part of today’s launch, Bell MTS is turning on 4-G LTE wireless service in Churchill today.

As of Monday, MTS will disappear from the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Bell is the parent company of CTV Winnipeg.