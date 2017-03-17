Featured
Bell MTS launches in Manitoba today
The sale of MTS is complete with Bell taking over the former crown corporation turned private company. (File image)
Published Friday, March 17, 2017 6:57AM CST
Bell MTS launched in Manitoba today with the company activating a province-wide investment and innovation plan.
The sale of MTS is complete with Bell taking over the former crown corporation turned private company.
The $3.9 billion dollar takeover gives Bell over 700-thousand new customers.
Bell is promising to spend $1-billion to improve broadband services throughout the province.
As part of today’s launch, Bell MTS is turning on 4-G LTE wireless service in Churchill today.
As of Monday, MTS will disappear from the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Bell is the parent company of CTV Winnipeg.
