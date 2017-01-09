Bishop Grandin Boulevard may be home to some of Winnipeg’s most dangerous intersections.

In a report to the city’s infrastructure committee, five of the roadway’s crossings appeared in the top 20 intersections prone to injuries and fatalities since 2012.

The report recommended a 2018 study for an inner ring road, including a safety audit of Bishop Grandin’s intersections to see where upgrades may be necessary.

Lagimodiere Boulevard also showed up five times on the list.

Kenaston Boulevard and McGillivray Boulevard sit at number one.