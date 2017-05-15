

CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba artists will join music stars from across Canada for the opening and closing ceremonies of the upcoming Canada Summer Games.

Winnipeg’s Brother’s Landreth will help headline the opening ceremony, titled “We are Canada!”, on Friday, July 28, along with Ontario’s Serena Ryder and Quebec’s Coeur de Pirate. The event will get underway at 7:00 p.m. at the MTS Centre, and will feature hundreds of Manitoba performers, sports personalities and alumni of the games.

Manitoba fiddler Sierra Noble and Fred Penner will take the same stage as country star Brett Kissel for the closing ceremony at 2 p.m. on August 13 at Investors Group Field. The closing event is called “Grand Summer Party,” and it will focus on the best of Winnipeg culture and the “natural beauty” of Manitoba.

Both shows will last two hours. Tickets are available on the Games’ website, and can be purchased as part of packages of game events or as standalone seats. Prices range from $19 for a kids ticket to the closing to $49 for an adult seat at the opening.