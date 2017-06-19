

Catherine Ryczak, CTV Winnipeg





The Centennial Torch from the 1967 Pan American Games will be reignited this Wednesday after 50 years.

The torch on Memorial Boulevard has not been lit since the end of the 1967 Pan Am Games. In honour of the 2017 Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg, the flame will be lit again on Wednesday and remain lit until the end of the games.

There will be three separate ceremonies to mark the occasion. Two will be held in Winnipeg, and one at Whiteshell Provincial Park.

The ceremonies typically have been hidden from public view since these ceremonies were considered illegal under the Indian Act, said the Canada Summer Games in a release.

Roads will be closed to traffic on Wednesday on Memorial and surrounding areas to accommodate the ceremonies.

Southbound Memorial Boulevard from York Avenue to Broadway will be temporarily closed this Wednesday, June 21 from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. The city suggests using alternative routes and allowing additional travel time.

The games are set to begin July 28.