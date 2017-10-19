

CTV Winnipeg





A massive fire has devastated a home in Charleswood.

It happened on Rannock Avenue near Cullen Drive on Thursday afternoon.

The home has a large smoldering hole over its attached garage. A witness told CTV news there was a large fire in the garage, and then an explosion.

An explosion and fire has devastated a home in Charleswood. A witness says there was a big fire in the garage, and then an explosion. pic.twitter.com/ajAQAtYYBo — Jon Hendricks (@ctvjon) October 19, 2017

A city spokesperson said fire crews responded to a call of a fire at a garage attached to a home at 12:11 p.m. Thursday. When crews arrived, flames had spread to the home.

No one was inside at the time.

Firefighters remained on scene after the fire was declared under control shortly before 3 p.m., due to a potential a gas leak.

A Manitoba Hydro spokesperson told CTV News the fire caused a small natural gas leak, but crews with the utility did not find any gas in other homes or sewers.

Hydro also said the Office of the Fire Commissioner is investigating the cause of the fire.

With files from Jon Hendricks