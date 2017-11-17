

CTV Winnipeg





Health Canada has issued a recall for a children’s rattle toy.

The recalled product is called the VTech Shake and Sing Elephant Rattle, a purple elephant with one yellow ear and one blue ear. Health Canada said the toy can light up and play melodies and songs. It also has a black and white striped handle with beads.

Rattles with date codes of VT 5353 to VT 7095 are included in the recall. The date codes are at the bottom of the box and inside the battery cover.

Health Canada said the ears on the rattle can break, releasing a metal rod that can be a choking hazard for young children.

The company has received five reports of the ears breaking in Canada, with no injuries reported, as of Nov. 2.

Roughly 16,700 rattles were sold in Canada between November 2015 and November 2017.