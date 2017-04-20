City hall is cracking down on a large blue sign on a Nygard clothing store.

A report says the sign on the side of Nygard's Notre Dame Avenue location was put up without a permit and it occupies more than two times the allowable wall space.

The company was appealing for an exception, but the appeal committee denied the request.

A representative for Nygard told the appeal committee the permit process was taking too long. He also said they have a plan to fix the problem by expanding the wall to bring the sign in compliance.