City denies appeal request over giant Nygard sign
A report says the sign on the side of Nygard 's Notre Dame Avenue location was put up without a permit and it occupies more than two times the allowable wall space.
Published Thursday, April 20, 2017 9:22AM CST
City hall is cracking down on a large blue sign on a Nygard clothing store.
A report says the sign on the side of Nygard's Notre Dame Avenue location was put up without a permit and it occupies more than two times the allowable wall space.
The company was appealing for an exception, but the appeal committee denied the request.
A representative for Nygard told the appeal committee the permit process was taking too long. He also said they have a plan to fix the problem by expanding the wall to bring the sign in compliance.
