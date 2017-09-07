Winnipeg residents could soon have a new day for their garbage and recycling pickup.

Two new waste pickup contracts are set to be implemented. CTV News has been told that means some collection schedules will change.

Right now homeowners pay an annual $56 waste diversion fee. But that is expected to go up to cover the cost of the new contracts, worth up to $251 million dollars over seven years.

City councilllors are set to be briefed about the changes in a closed door meeting Friday morning before an announcement is made publicly.