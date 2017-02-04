Featured
City report encourages community gardens to improve food access
Published Saturday, February 4, 2017 12:38PM CST
Winnipeg wants to cultivate more agriculture production in city limits.
A report at city hall is recommending the creation of a food council at an annual cost of $69,000.
The council would explore ways to improve existing community gardens while finding ways to add new ones. It would also study other safe agricultural practices that could be implemented in Winnipeg.
With the closure of some grocery stores, community advocates say areas of the city have become “food deserts.”