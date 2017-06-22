

CTV Winnipeg





The City of Winnipeg’s forest tent caterpillar control program has stopped for the year.

Crews spent the past few weeks spraying streets that were at a high risk of significant leaf damage. The city was attempting to control populations of forest tent caterpillars, elm spanworms and cankerworms.

The city said Thursday the caterpillars have stopped feeding, so more spraying would be ineffective.

It said caterpillars will likely still be crawling around, looking for places to spin a cocoon for the next part of their life cycle.