Two people have been charged after Thompson RCMP said they found cocaine and money in a Thompson home.

Police said they searched the home in the Eastwood area of Thompson on Dec. 7.

According to RCMP, they found two ounces of cocaine, drug paraphernalia and a small amount of Canadian currency inside.

Officers said they arrested two males.

Tyler Spence, 20, from Thompson was charged with a number of drug related offences. He was taken into custody.

Police said they also arrested a 16-year-old who was later released on court imposed conditions. However, officers said he will face charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime.

Both are due in Thompson Provincial Court in early January.