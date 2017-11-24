

CTV Winnipeg





A 70-year-old woman was rushed to hospital after she was hit by a vehicle Friday morning in Portage la Prairie.

RCMP said it happened shortly before noon intersection of Tupper Street and Saskatchewan Avenue, and that a teen was behind the wheel.

The woman was crossing on a green light on Saskatchewan Avenue heading north on Tupper Street when she was hit by a vehicle that was heading south on Tupper Street and attempting a left turn on to Saskatchewan Avenue.

The woman was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. She has since been released, RCMP said.

The 17-year-old girl who was driving the vehicle was not injured.

RCMP said that charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.

Highway 1A in Portage la Prairie was temporarily shut down Friday afternoon.