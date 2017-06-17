

CTV Winnipeg





The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for certain cookie dough, pie shells, and tart shells due to possible E. Coli contamination.

The agency confirmed the warning on Friday.

Some of the brands recalled include In-Dey-Go Fundraising Inc. cookie dough, Apple Valley pie shells, and Mildmay Cheese Haus tart shells.

The products have been sold nationally and the agency is encouraging people not to consume any of them.

The official warning is on the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's website.