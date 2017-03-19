Featured
Crash near Winkler sends 8 to hospital
RCMP are investigating after two vehicles collided on Highway 32 around 12:30 p.m. (File image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Sunday, March 19, 2017 3:43PM CST
A crash south of Winkler sent eight people to hospital Sunday.
RCMP are investigating after two vehicles collided on Highway 32 around 12:30 p.m.
STARS Air Ambulance said one patient was airlifted to Health Sciences Centre.
An RCMP forensic collision reconstructionist is on the scene.
Police said everyone involved is from the Winkler area.