Swan River RCMP are investigating a suspicious death of a 90-year-old man.

Officer were called to check the well-being of an elderly male at a residence in the Town of Swan River on Saturday evening.

When they entered, they found the man dead.

Police haven’t released any other information about the death, other than that they are treating it as suspicious.

The RCMP’s Major Crimes Services is helping investigators.

The investigation is ongoing.