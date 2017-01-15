Featured
Death of 90-year-old Swan River man deemed suspicious: RCMP
Swan River RCMP are investigating a suspicious death of a 90-year-old man. (File image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Sunday, January 15, 2017 4:40PM CST
Swan River RCMP are investigating a suspicious death of a 90-year-old man.
Officer were called to check the well-being of an elderly male at a residence in the Town of Swan River on Saturday evening.
When they entered, they found the man dead.
Police haven’t released any other information about the death, other than that they are treating it as suspicious.
The RCMP’s Major Crimes Services is helping investigators.
The investigation is ongoing.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Hundreds sign petition to save St. Boniface QuickCare Clinic
- Death of 90-year-old Swan River man deemed suspicious: RCMP
- Suspect sought in armed convenience store robbery in Dauphin
- Family of Candace Derksen prepares for the emotions of another trial
- Above-zero temperatures heading Manitoba’s way this week
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
Most Read
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5