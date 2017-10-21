Dougald Lamont is the new leader of the Manitoba Liberal Party.

The 48-year-old businessman, father and University of Winnipeg lecturer clinched the leadership on the second ballot.

It was a tight race in the end. Lamont received 296 votes on the second ballot. Cindy Lamoureux, 25, received 288 votes, after emerging the front runner on the first ballot, with 41 per cent of the vote.

Candidate Jon Gerrard, 69, bowed out after the first round of voting after receiving 26 per cent of the vote, and asked his supporters to vote for Lamoureux instead.

Members gathered at the Victoria Inn Hotel and Convention Centre in Winnipeg on Saturday to listen to pitches and cast their vote.

Earlier in the night, Liberal Leadership co-chairs Sandy Chagal and Wendy Martin White announced the first round of voting did not produce a clear winner.

Candidates require 50 per cent of the vote plus one person to win the leadership on the first ballot. Jon Gerrard received 230 votes, Dougald Lamont received 301 votes, and Cindy Lamoureux received 363 votes.

On the second ballot, which ever candidate has the most votes, wins.

The Manitoba Liberal Party said there was an 'overwhelming response' to the convention, and about 1200 people attended.

The party said on top of the crowds, it experience a software computer glitch which made it difficult to register members and created some delays at the convention.

Lamont doesn't have a seat in the Manitoba Legislature. He said he plans to win a seat in a by-election before the next general election.

The Liberals more than doubled their seats during the last provincial election. The party occupys three seats in the Manitoba Legislature out of a total of 57 seats.

The 42nd general election will take place October 26, 2020.