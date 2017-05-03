A fire broke out at Ecole Riverbend Community School early Wednesday morning.

The fire started in portable classrooms around 2 a.m.

When fire crews arrived, flames 30 feet high were shooting through the roof.

Firefighters managed to keep the fire from spreading to adjoining classrooms.

No damage estimate is yet available. No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

A staff member at the school said parts of the school, including a daycare, are without power. The school will remain open and classes will continue on Wednesday.

CTV Winnipeg will have more information as it becomes available.

Fire at Ecole Riverbend overnight under investigation. Call came in around 2am. No reports of injuries/damage estimate. #ctvwpg pic.twitter.com/FQdCnXGW7f — Stephanie Tsicos (@StephTsicosCTV) May 3, 2017

Parts of Ecole Riverbend without power. Daycare and school are still on for today. Crews working to restore power. pic.twitter.com/3bYilUIh9H — Stephanie Tsicos (@StephTsicosCTV) May 3, 2017