

CTV Winnipeg





Fire has destroyed a youth drop-in centre in Pukatawagan.

Band Coun. Lorna Bighetty told CTV the fire broke out around 5 p.m. Saturday.

Plumes of heavy black smoke could be seen from a long distance away and flames ripped through the building.

Fire officials said the centre was locked when the fire broke out and no one was inside.

There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.