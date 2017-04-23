

CTV Winnipeg





A fire forced guests at the Viscount Gort Hotel to spend part of their stay outside on Saturday.

Fire officials say the fire started in the basement laundry room and caused a lot of smoke.

They say the fire was quickly brought under control, but the design of the building made ventilation a challenge.

Eastbound Portage Avenue was down to one lane as fire crews worked at the scene.

No one was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

CTV reached out to the manager of the hotel they were not available for comment.