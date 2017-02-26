

CTV Winnipeg





A firefighter was injured while fighting a fire in St. Boniface Sunday morning.

Fire crews were called to the Norwood Hotel on Marion Street around 11 a.m.

Smoke was coming from the basement laundry room.

While one of the firefighters was laying the hose out, a coupling from the hose hit the left side of his head, causing a large wound.

The firefighter was taken to hospital to be treated.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.