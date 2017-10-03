The number of Canadian victims identified in the Las Vegas shooting has climbed.

CTV News has learned Tara Roe, a 34-year old wife and mother of two who is a former resident of Brandon, was killed during the massacre.

Family members were notified Monday night.

Tara's aunt, Val Rodgers of Brandon, said her family is heartbroken.

"It's all so confusing," said Rodgers. "It's very shocking."

"We're all still in shock."

Rodgers said Tara and her husband were visiting Las Vegas with friends and that Tara's parents were watching their two young sons at the couple's home in Okotoks, Alberta.

Roe was working as an educational assistant for the Foothills School Division in Alberta at the time of her death.

On Tuesday, the division issued a statement about her death that said “It has been a challenging time for our Division yet we continue to stand together and support one another.”

The statement also said a crisis response team has been put in place and linked to a resource page with advice for families coping with trauma.

A Calgary modelling agency, Sophia Models International, issued a statement on Facebook Tuesday that said Roe had worked as a model there for more than 10 years.

"She was always a friendly face and had a very caring spirit," the post read. "We are saddened, shocked and pray for everyone affected by this tragedy."

Rodgers said even after she left Manitoba, Tara continued to enjoy spending time at Clear Lake with her family.

"She comes out every summer," Rodgers told CTV News.

A longtime neighbour of Tara's parents in Brandon said his daughters were close with Tara.

An emotional Wayne Hamilton said, "It's like we lost a daughter."

"She's just always had lots of friends in the neighbourhood," said Hamilton. "She's been in our lives, our kids lives the whole time."

"It's very sad."

With files from CTV News