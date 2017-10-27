

Regina police say Stephen Vogelsang, 53, will be charged in connection with three bank robberies that took place in the Saskatchewan city between July and Oct. 2017.

Volgelsang is currently in custody in Medicine Hat, Alta., after being arrested and charged in connection with two robberies there.

On Friday Regina police said banks in that city were robbed on July 8, Oct. 13 and Oct. 18. In each of the robberies, police said a male suspect indicated that he had a weapon to bank workers and ordered them to give him money.

Police said Vogelsang is facing three robbery charges and three charges for breaching a recognizance, and will appear in a Regina court at an unknown date.