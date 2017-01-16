

Emad Agahi, CTV Winnipeg





The Louis Riel School Division is running out of space in its French immersion programs.

The division said its only two French high schools, Collège Béliveau and Collège Jeanne-Sauvé, are both low on space.

In addition, the LRSD is projecting a large increase in the number of French immersion students entering high school.

Monday night, more than 300 parents packed into the gymnasium at Collège Béliveau to hear what the future will hold for French immersion within LRSD.

"We are, of all the school divisions, the place where the growth is most significant," said Christian Michalik, assistant superintendent at LRSD.

According to Michalik, one-third of all students in the school division are enrolled in French immersion and soon that number will be at 40 per cent.

Collège Béliveau principal Gilles Mousseau said in three years his school, which teaches Grades 7 to 12, is projected to have 1,200 students, although its capacity is closer to 600.

“The kids are coming, to be able to offer programming in reasonable size classes, that we don't seem to be packed like sardines,” Mousseau said. “Collège Béliveau will need to be a Grades 9 to 12 high school."

This solution would keep students at their current French immersion elementary schools, which feed students to Collège Béliveau, until the end of Grade 8, as opposed to Grade 6.

Chrstine Haip has twins, a son and a daughter in Grade 6 at École Guyot. Their plan is to attend Collège Béliveau, but Haip said she’d be happy to have them stay at their elementary school for two extra years.

“For me personally, I would love them to stay here at Guyot. They have had a great five to six years here,” Haip said.

The school division said it will also ask the provincial government for help, as it looks to expand the capacity currently offered at many of its French immersion schools.

A spokesperson with the province said it is aware of growing enrolment in a number of school divisions.

“Manitoba Education and Training is working together with LRSD as part of the school division’s plan to accommodate additional French immersion education,” the province said in a statement.