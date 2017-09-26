

CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba RCMP confirmed Tuesday that a substantial amount of gold and silver was stolen form a home in Reynolds, Man. on Sept. 4.

Officers said they got a report of a break-and-enter at the home on Sept. 4. When they arrived, the man who lived there said the gold and silver bars that he kept inside the home had been stolen.

An investigation revealed that the stolen gold and silver were in small denomination bars, ranging from one ounce to 10 ounces, and approximately the size of a business card.

Anyone with information can call Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-4452 or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Reynolds is about an hour east of Steinbach.