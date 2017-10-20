

CTV Winnipeg





Gypsumville RCMP have arrested a 26-year-old Thompson man after a highway pursuit.

On Oct. 14 at 2:30 a.m., RCMP responded to reports of an erratic driver on Highway 6, near Provincial Road 513.

RCMP located the vehicle with stolen plates, and attempted to stop the driver from continuing northbound on Highway 6.

The driver did not stop, and RCMP continued to follow the vehicle.

As the driver was travelling, marijuana and a large amount of Canadian currency were thrown out of the driver’s side window and hit the police vehicle as it travelled behind.

RCMP said that approximately 100 kilometres north of Road 513, the vehicle entered the ditch and the suspect exited the vehicle and went into the woods.

Grand Rapids and Ashern RCMP, and RCMP Police Dog Services arrived in the area to assist searching for the suspect.

Officials say that Ozzy the police dog and his handler arrested a man in the woods.

Abraham Horace Saunders of Thompson has been charged with multiple offences, including possession of property obtained by crime, and failure to comply with a probation order.

He remains in custody.

RCMP said the investigation is ongoing, and more charges may be pending.