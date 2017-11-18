A Winnipeg family mourning the loss of a young mother believes a catheter from an epidural wasn’t removed in a timely manner and is connected to a meningitis diagnosis in hospital.

Chelean Eaton, 25, died Nov. 6, less than a week after giving birth to her baby boy, Damien.

Her mother Cynthia Eaton told CTV News Saturday Chelean had the same epidural when her two daughters were born, now eight and nine years old. In those cases, Eaton said the catheter was taken out right away.

"They're going to grow up without a mom. I'm going to grow up without my daughter. It's not fair what happened to her. She was healthy when she went in," said Eaton crying.

After Damien was born, Eaton said she had to demand nurses get a doctor and take it out the next day. She said the catheter was left in for 28 hours, and believes it’s connected to her daughter developing meningitis.

"They gave her four antibiotics, and none of them were working because her brain was so swollen the medicine can't get up there to help her, and he said get ready to prepare for the worst because she's not coming home," said Eaton.

In a statement Health Sciences Centre said it’s reviewing what happened and the situation has been declared a critical incident.

"We are deeply saddened about what happened and are committed to learning from and improving how we provide care. We are very sorry for the family's loss, and extend our sincere condolences to them and their loved ones during this difficult time," said director of communications Katherine Fox in an email to CTV News Saturday.

HSC said a critical incident involves interviews with family members and caregivers, and assessing practice standards. When complete, a team plans to meet with the family, share facts and explain what actions have or will take place as a result.

Eaton is considering legal action and is anxious for the results of the critical incident.

She said Chelean wasn’t just her only child, she was her best friend. She said the pair volunteered to cook at Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre every weekend.

"She was a Christmas baby, so it's going to be hard this year. I'm trying to keep a routine, we’re going to go to the Santa Claus parade, do all the things we normally do," she said.

Eaton said baby Damien is healthy. She doesn't want any other family to lose a new mother if something different can be done.

Health Sciences Center said its patient relations team is providing support to the family throughout the investigation.