

CTV Winnipeg





A forest fire that broke out early Wednesday morning along Highway 59 near Belair is now under control.

Fire chief Mark Sinclair said the fire is contained but it's still covering between four to six hectares of land.

He said the blaze is no longer moving, and only a few hot spots remain.

Helicopters with water buckets helped contain the fire.

Sinclair said crews got the call around 4:30 a.m. He added that strong winds have caused issues for crews.

He said no evacuations were necessary, as the area is primarily forest with no structures nearby.