

CTV Winnipeg





A Winnipeg man wants Manitoba Hydro to reconsider a planned outage.

Justin Pennell got a notice in his mail stating his power would be out Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to conduct a transformer upgrade.

"It's an awfully long time not to have any heat," said Pennell.

He's worried his pipes could freeze and says he doesn't want to be uncomfortable in his own home.

Pennell would prefer the outage take place in the summer.

"My neighbour down the street, in fact, has a newborn child and I'm sure it would be very inconvenient for her not to have power for that length of time. For a baby, it would be very uncomfortable."

Manitoba Hydro said outages are typically planned to replace equipment or complete system upgrades needed to meet a growing electricity demand.

It said delaying the work increases the potential for an unexpected failure that could result in a more lengthy outage.

Manitoba Hydro said it tries to keep outrages as short as possible and plans them for times that inconvenience people the least.