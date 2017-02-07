Winnipeg police are investigating after a man who was found seriously injured in a home died.

Officers and members of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service were called to the home in the 500 block of Magnus Avenue at 11:15 p.m. for a report of an injured man.

They found the 28-year-old inside the home suffering from multiple serious injuries. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, where later died.

Members of the Homicide Unit are investigating, and detectives are conducting interviews.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.