Manitoba’s police watchdog is looking into an incident in Selkirk where two people were hurt in a crash following a police pursuit.

The Independent Investigation Unit learned that on Saturday at around 8:15 p.m., a Selkirk-based RCMP officer attempted to stop a pick-up truck near the Manitoba Avenue-Main Street intersection, but the driver did not stop. The truck then went through a red light at the intersection and collided with another vehicle.

Two occupants of the second vehicle were taken to hospital and treated for their injuries.

The three people in the truck were all taken into custody.

The IIU investigates all serious incidents involving on or off-duty police officers in the province.