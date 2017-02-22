

CTV Winnipeg





WINNIPEG -- Mounties are investigating a serious assault on an inmate at Stony Mountain Institution near Winnipeg.

Stonewall RCMP say they were told by staff at the federal prison that an inmate had been seriously assaulted.

Police say staff found a 50-year-old man in his cell with severe injuries on Monday night.

He was taken to hospital and police say he is in critical condition.

Stony Mountain is a medium-security jail about 25 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.