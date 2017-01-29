2014 Olympic gold medallist Jennifer Jones has been eliminated from the Manitoba Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

Jones' St. Vital foursome dropped an 8-6 decision in the semi-final game Sunday morning to Darcy Robertson's Pembina squad.

With the win, Robertson advances to Sunday afternoon's 3 p.m. final against Michelle Englot's team out of the Granite Curling Club.

The winner will advance to the national Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Ste. Catharines, Ont. next month.

Robertson opened the game against Jones with a steal of two after Jones came up heavy on a draw with her final rock. A deuce in the third end gave Robertson a 4-1 lead.

Jones eventually fought her way back into a 6-6 tie after eight ends but Robertson regained the lead.

Robertson has represented Manitoba at the national Scotties three times -- twice as a skip in 1986 and 2003 and then as third for Barb Spencer in 2009.

Englot has won the Saskatchewan Scotties seven times. Her latest championship came in 2012.