A 15-month-old Torontonian polar bear will soon call Winnipeg home.

Juno, the little sister of polar bears Hudson and Humphrey, will move to the Journey to Churchill exhibit at the Assiniboine Park Zoo next week.

“We are privileged to have an internationally award-winning Arctic exhibit that can be home to many polar bears at the same time, all of whom help us educate visitors about the impacts of climate change on their species,” said Gary Lunsford, the zoo’s senior director of animal management and conservation.

Juno was born in November 2015 in the Toronto Zoo, the only surviving cub in a litter of two. She was closely monitored by zoo staff during her early days.

As was the case with Hudson and Humphrey, Juno’s stay in the Peg will be temporary, the zoo said, as she finds opportunities here to socialize and engage.

“Having Juno come to Assiniboine Park Zoo will give her the opportunity to learn from and develop alongside other polar bears her age. This will be very beneficial to her as she continues to mature,” Lunsford said.

Upon arrival, Juno will undergo a standard 30-day quarantine, when she’ll be introduced to cubs Nanuq and Siku. They are both living at the Leatherdale International Polar Bear Conservation Centre, and are close to Juno’s age.