Justin Trudeau to make stop at Winnipeg child care centre
The prime minister's itinerary said he will be talking about the child care investments announced in last week’s federal budget. (File Image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, March 28, 2017 5:13PM CST
The prime minister is set to visit Winnipeg this week.
According to Justin Trudeau’s official website, he will visit the YMCA-YWCA’s South Y child care centre Wednesday morning at 10:45 a.m.
The itinerary said the prime minister will be talking about the child care investments announced in last week’s federal budget.
Trudeau will make another appearance in Saskatoon later that day at Saskatchewan Polytechnic.
