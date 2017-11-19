

The Canadian Press





Winnipeg bus maker New Flyer Industries says it's building a parts factory in Kentucky.

The company's U-S subsidiary, New Flyer of America, is investing 28-million dollars for a facility that will fabricate parts for the manufacture of New Flyer transit buses, M-C-I motor coaches and spare parts.

The company says the factory should be running by December 2019 and will employ up to 550 people.

New Flyer is the largest transit bus manufacturer in North America and employs more than 54-hundred people.