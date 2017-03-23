Featured
Man, 56, dies after crash at Grant and Lilac
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, March 23, 2017 10:43AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, March 23, 2017 12:26PM CST
One man died after a crash at Grant Avenue and Lilac Street Wednesday morning.
Paramedics rushed a 56-year-old man to hospital in critical condition after the rollover around 10:25 a.m. He later died from his injuries.
The Winnipeg Police Service central traffic unit is investigating and they are looking to speak with anyone who might have seen the crash.
Anyone with information can call 204-986-7085 or contact Crime Stoppers.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- MPI changes rodent claim policy, expects to save millions
- Thompson teen charged with murder of 83-year-old man
- Four people in custody after police chase on Portage Avenue
- Budget 2017: Liberals try to ease anxiety and get Canada ready for the future
- Funds sought for single Winnipeg mother who lost legs, arm to rare form of strep