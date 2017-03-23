

CTV Winnipeg





One man died after a crash at Grant Avenue and Lilac Street Wednesday morning.

Paramedics rushed a 56-year-old man to hospital in critical condition after the rollover around 10:25 a.m. He later died from his injuries.

The Winnipeg Police Service central traffic unit is investigating and they are looking to speak with anyone who might have seen the crash.

Anyone with information can call 204-986-7085 or contact Crime Stoppers.