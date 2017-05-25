

CTV Winnipeg





A 25-year-old man has been charged after three Winnipeg police officers were possibly exposed to a deadly opioid.

Police said it happened when the officers were at the scene of a car crash in Elmwood on Monday afternoon.

The officers had to use the antidote, naloxone, after possible exposure to an unknown substance.

Police said they are still waiting for further testing to confirm if it was a deadly opioid, such as fentanyl or carfentanil.

The three officers have been medically treated and released.

The 25-year-old man has been charged with possession of a scheduled substance, failure to comply with a probation order, driving with an invalid licence and failing to remain at the scene of an accident.