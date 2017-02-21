Raymond Cormier has been directly indicted on a charge of second degree murder in connection to the death of 15-year-old Tina Fontaine.

A preliminary inquiry was scheduled in the case, but that will no longer happen.

Cormier’s lawyer Tony Kavanagh said the next step is to set a trial date.

“All it means essentially is we’re going straight to trial with no opportunity to review the evidence ahead of time in what they call a mini trial or the preliminary inquiry,” said Kavanagh. “Essentially the Crown attorney’s office has decided to bypass the opportunity of a preliminary inquiry.”

“What it means is that we cannot do a test of the evidence which most other accused would get, especially in a matter as serious as this.”

Cormier appeared in court Tuesday afternoon and observed as the charge of second degree murder was read out. He wore a grey sweatshirt and now has short greyish hair.

He did not speak except to acknowledge Justice Vic Toews, when Toews asked if he was Raymond Cormier.

His lawyer said Cormier’s disappointed there won’t be a preliminary inquiry.

“He sees that as a further curtailment of his rights,” said Kavanagh. “The opportunity to have a [preliminary inquiry] is fundamental and one that he was wanting to use to help defend him in this case.”

According to Manitoba Justice policy, a preliminary inquiry should be held and direct indictment should only be considered when "exceptional circumstances exist that outweigh the benefits of holding a preliminary inquiry."

Kavanagh said the Crown doesn’t have to say why it chose a direct indictment.

“We gave our input and said that it should be a [preliminary inquiry] that there was value in it for society, for my client and for the Crown,” said Kavanagh. “They chose not to do that and that’s their discretion.”

Fontaine’s body was found in the Red River in Winnipeg in August 2014.

Her death spurred calls for an inquiry into missing and murdered indigenous women.

Fontaine's great-aunt Thelma Favel hasn't been in Winnipeg since her great-niece's death.

She said the Crown informed her about the direct indictment and Favel said she's glad the case will head straight to trial.

"I didn't want to go through that [the preliminary hearing]," said Favel.

Favel, who lives in Powerview - Pine Falls, Man., planned on attending Cormier's court date Tuesday afternoon but said she decided to turn around about halfway to Winnipeg.

Favel said it's still too difficult for her to return to the city in the aftermath of Tina's death.

Cormier will remain in custody in Brandon.

His next court date is scheduled for March 8.