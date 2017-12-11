

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police said a man is in custody after a woman was stabbed in the upper part of her body in the West End area late Sunday evening.

Police said the incident happened around 10:30 p.m., at a residence on Maryland Street. Emergency crews were called and the woman was taken to hospital where she remains in stable condition.

Shortly later on officers located the male suspect in the area and arrested him.

Police said a 28-year-old man been charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon and breach of probation.

He remains in custody.