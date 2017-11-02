

CTV Winnipeg





A man was sent to hospital after he was struck with a firearm during an armed carjacking in Portage la Prairie Wednesday night.

RCMP said it happened shortly after 10 p.m. on Spruce Bay. Officers said a man approached an idling van that was parked. The man got into the van, pulled out a firearm, hit the male driver with it, and then took off with the vehicle.

The 47-year-old driver was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, RCMP said.

Police are still looking for the van and the suspect. The van is described by RCMP as a red Dodge Caravan with a Manitoba license plate of HUT 784.

Police said the suspect is as an Indigenous man with a slim build, and is roughly five feet ten inches tall. He was wearing a mask or bandana around his face, along with a black jacket with a fur hood and blue jeans.

Police are recommending that people keep their vehicle doors locked when they are stopped.

Anyone with information can contact RCMP in Portage at 204-857-4445 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.