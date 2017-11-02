Featured
Man sent to hospital after armed carjacking in Portage la Prairie
Police are recommending that people keep their vehicle doors locked when they are stopped. (File image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, November 2, 2017 11:52AM CST
A man was sent to hospital after he was struck with a firearm during an armed carjacking in Portage la Prairie Wednesday night.
RCMP said it happened shortly after 10 p.m. on Spruce Bay. Officers said a man approached an idling van that was parked. The man got into the van, pulled out a firearm, hit the male driver with it, and then took off with the vehicle.
The 47-year-old driver was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, RCMP said.
Police are still looking for the van and the suspect. The van is described by RCMP as a red Dodge Caravan with a Manitoba license plate of HUT 784.
Police said the suspect is as an Indigenous man with a slim build, and is roughly five feet ten inches tall. He was wearing a mask or bandana around his face, along with a black jacket with a fur hood and blue jeans.
Police are recommending that people keep their vehicle doors locked when they are stopped.
Anyone with information can contact RCMP in Portage at 204-857-4445 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.