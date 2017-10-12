Winnipeg police said a man stole approximately $1,000 from a Pembina Highway business on Wednesday night.

Police said they got a report of a robbery in progress at a business in the 800 block of Pembina at around 11:10 p.m.

The victim reported that the suspect had a firearm and his face was hidden, and that he demanded money and then took off.

Police said nobody was injured.

Anyone with information on the suspect can call investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.