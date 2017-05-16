

Nolan Kowal, CTV Winnipeg





A 25-year-old man from Brandon is in a Winnipeg hospital with life-threatening injuries after his vehicle ended up in a ditch near Snow Lake, Man.

Mounties said the incident happened shortly after 11 p.m. on Saturday evening.

According to police, the man was travelling southbound by himself on Highway 392 just outside of Snow Lake when his vehicle veered off the road and he was ejected.

RCMP said the man was not wearing a seat belt and believe alcohol played a factor in the crash. There were no other vehicles involved in the crash.

Snow Lake is roughly 700 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

The investigation is ongoing.