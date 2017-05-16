Featured
Man suffers life-threatening injuries following crash in Snow Lake, Man
The man was not wearing a seat belt and Mounties believe alcohol played a factor.
Nolan Kowal, CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, May 16, 2017 2:17PM CST
A 25-year-old man from Brandon is in a Winnipeg hospital with life-threatening injuries after his vehicle ended up in a ditch near Snow Lake, Man.
Mounties said the incident happened shortly after 11 p.m. on Saturday evening.
According to police, the man was travelling southbound by himself on Highway 392 just outside of Snow Lake when his vehicle veered off the road and he was ejected.
RCMP said the man was not wearing a seat belt and believe alcohol played a factor in the crash. There were no other vehicles involved in the crash.
Snow Lake is roughly 700 kilometres north of Winnipeg.
The investigation is ongoing.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Winnipeg mother who lost legs, arm to rare form of strep slowly improving in hospital
- Acting head of the U.S. Embassy tours Emerson, Gretna
- Crews battle 3 suspicious fires in RM of St. Andrews Tuesday morning
- Man suffers life-threatening injuries following crash in Snow Lake, Man
- Washed out road causes closure in northern Manitoba