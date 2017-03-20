

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG -- Manitoba post-secondary students may be looking at much higher tuition rates in the coming years.

The Progressive Conservative government has introduced a bill to eliminate the current rule that caps tuition increases at the rate of inflation.

The proposed law would allow for tuition hikes of five per cent plus the rate of inflation.

Education Minister Ian Wishart says universities and colleges will still be required to maintain average tuition rates lower than those in the other western provinces.

Wishart has also said bursaries will be increased to help low-income students deal with the fees.

Post-secondary institutions have long called for the ability to raise more money through tuition, but student groups say their members are already facing high debt loads that can make education inaccessible.