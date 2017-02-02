The hunt is on for the Manitoba Liberal Party's new leader.

The party will hold a day-long leadership contest event on Oct. 21 at the Victoria Inn and Hotel Convention Centre. Past Liberal Party of Canada interim leader Bob Rae will attend as a special guest speaker.

“There has never been a more important time for Liberals in Manitoba and the selection of a new Leader will help advance the rebuilding process that the party is currently undergoing,” said Wendy Martin, Co-Chair of the Manitoba Liberal Party Leadership Committee.

The contest will officially kick-off on May 15, when candidates can start submitting their applications.

They will be subject to a green light process and the winner will be chosen using a one member, one vote system.

Former leader Rana Bokhari announced in May she would step down as leader, after failing to win her seat in the 2016 provincial election.

Kewatinook MLA Judy Klassen took over as interim leader in October.